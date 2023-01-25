Snowfall warning issued for southern Quebec
10:15AM UPDATE: Clouds continue to thicken and lower across our region in advance of a large winter storm moving from Texas towards the St. Lawrence Valley. Winds are increasing out of the northeast, up to 50km/h in Montreal, with the forecast on track for snow to start just prior to the afternoon commute. The snow will be light at first, but become heavy this evening and overnight before tapering off to flurries on Thursday. Accumulations should reach near 20cm in Montreal. Some regions may reach 30cm. Freezing rain may mix with the snow in the Townships and along the US border.
Travel will become difficult in falling and blowing snow this afternoon. Winter storm warnings are in effect for a large region, including all of southern and eastern Ontario, New York and New England. Temperatures are cold Wednesday, currently -12C (14F) in Montreal.
Previous Post: Widespread snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect across southern and eastern Ontario and southern Quebec. This includes the Highway 20/401 corridor as well as the major urban areas of Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Warnings are also in effect for upstate New York and New England.
Low pressure is forecast to strengthen and move from the Gulf States towards the Great Lakes and just south of Montreal, while a second storm center develops along the east coast. The St. Lawrence Valley will be in the sweet spot, with a general 15-25cm forecast, with the higher amounts looking more likely for metro Montreal. Gusty northeast winds will accompany the snow, between 30-50km/h producing areas of blowing snow.
Temperatures will remain below freezing for the duration of the storm, dropping to -12C (10F) overnight into Wednesday morning and slowly rising to around -4C (25F). The snow is expected to begin in Montreal by 4pm Wednesday afternoon, becoming heavy at times in the evening and early overnight before tapering to flurries on Thursday.
Expect a difficult commute both Wednesday evening and Thursday in Montreal. Snow is forecast across most of southern Ontario as well, so travel conditions will be challenging in those regions. Some freezing rain is possible along the US border and in the vicinity of Lake Ontario.
Colder temperatures are expected Friday behind the system, before more snow arrives on the weekend. Saturday is expected to be quite mild, above freezing at 2C (36F), before some of the coldest air this winter arrives on Sunday. Highs will remain in the minus teens Sunday, with lows around -18C (0F) possible for the first time this winter by Monday morning.
To date Montreal has received 47.2cm of snow for the month of January, and a seasonal total of 124.8cm.
