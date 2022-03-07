Snow to follow record-breaking warmth in Montreal

Century-old weather records fall as warm air surges into southern Quebec.
Sunday was the warmest March 6 in 128 years in Montreal and many other locations across southern Ontario, Quebec and New England. The temperature stubbornly reached 11.2C (52F) late in the afternoon in Montreal, surpassing the record at Trudeau Airport of 10C (50F) set in 1974, and even the McGill University record of 11.1C from 1894. Other locations were even warmer, with St. Anicet near the US border reaching 16.2C (61F) and Ile Perrot 13C (55F).
South of the border Plattsburgh, New York surged to 20C (69F), with Burlington, Vermont reaching 18C (64F), both records for the date, also from 1894.
The cold air in Montreal was tough to dislodge as the ground remains snow covered and thick ice is surrounding most waterways across southern Quebec. The record warmth occurred after an icy morning on the roads, with 5-7mm of freezing rain falling between 3am and 10am. The cold air held firm in the Montreal region, only lifting by 3pm or so. In Quebec City, the high was only 0.3C, with widespread freezing rain occurring.
After a windy, mild overnight with the temperatures remaining above freezing, we sit at 2C (35F). A cold front pushed through southern Quebec late last evening, accompanied by gusty winds but no thunder for our region. The front is stalled across central New England, with low pressure moving along it this morning.
Precipitation is moving back north from the southwest early Monday morning, with a mix of rain and snow forecast for Montreal most of the day. If the snow wins out, 5 to as much as 10cm locally is possible. Winds will become gusty again, 30 to 50km/h. The temperature should remain steady near 2C (35F) today, dropping to -4C (25F) tonight, as colder air filters in behind the system.
Skies will clear out on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining at or slightly above normal.
