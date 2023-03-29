Snow squalls some thunder expected Wednesday evening

A potent cold front is expected to bring an abrupt end to a beautiful spring day in Montreal as it crosses the St. Lawrence Valley Wednesday evening. Look for gusty winds and brief but intense snow squalls around the supper hour or so.
The cold front will be accompanied by strong winds, up to 70km/h, as well as showers changing to flurries after 6pm or so. Some of the flurries may be quite heavy for a short duration, and for the second time in less than a week, be accompanied by thunder and lightning. Temperatures will fall dramatically from todays high of 7C (45F), down to a morning low of -8C (18F) by Thursday morning. There may be some slippery driving late this evening as wet surfaces freeze rapidly. Thursday will see skies slowly clear, but it will be blustery and unseasonably cold, with a high of only 0C (32F) and gusty northwest winds up to 50km/h.
Spring can be a dynamic season has we have already witnessed over the last few days in our region and across parts of North America. Temperature contrasts and associated weather can be some of the greatest and most extreme of any season. Last Saturdays storm system was a perfect example, with heavy wet snow falling across parts of Quebec and Ontario, along with embedded thunder and lighting for many, including here on Ile Perrot. The storm put down a quick 5-15cm across the region, quickly covering roads on what otherwise had been a mild day. The snow covered roads produced some spectacular accidents, especially off island.
This was the same storm system that produced the horrific Rolling Fork, Mississippi tornado on the evening of Friday, March 24. The powerful EF-4 tornado travelled nearly 100km, with a damage path over 1km wide. The storm was on the ground for 70 minutes, with estimated winds reaching over 270km/h. Several small Mississippi communities were levelled in the tornado, with 25 fatalities reported.
