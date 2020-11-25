Snow slows morning commute in Montreal

A warm front lifting northward towards the St. Lawrence Valley Wednesday morning, has spread an area of light to moderate snow across the region. The snow started in Montreal just before dawn, and has accumulated a couple of centimetres so far.
The timing of the snow was unfortunate, falling at the start of the morning commute. Volume remains less than normal across metro Montreal, but that did not stop a rash of accidents from occurring. Drivers are reminded to slow down on snow covered roads. Also the deadline for your winter tires to be installed in Quebec, is December 1.
The snow is expected to taper off this afternoon as the front lifts north of the region. Up to 10cm of snow may fall before precipitation ends. Temperatures will warm today from our cold early morning lows around -5C (23F), up to 3C (38F). Thursday and Friday are expected to be very mild, with highs near 8C (48F) in Montreal, along with showers or drizzle. Slightly colder weather returns for the weekend, but no arctic air is in sight. We are looking at another messy winter storm early next week, but at this time mainly rain expected in southern Quebec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.