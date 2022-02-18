Snow day for southern Quebec

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near -9°C. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light snow after midnight. Low --19°C. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.