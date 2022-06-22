weather alert
Slow moving showers and thunderstorms forecast for Montreal
- Stephen Balena
-
- Updated
- 0
Heavy Rainfall Warning posted for southern Quebec. Severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Ontario and far western Quebec.
A stationary front over southern Quebec will become the focus for slow moving showers and thunderstorms this evening and into the overnight period. Showers and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning have moved well southeast of Montreal after close to 25mm of rain fell over the last 24 hours. Montreal is now in the warm sector, with temperatures in the middle 20s and dew points climbing into the upper teens.
The moist airmass will set the stage for very wet, slow moving showers and thunderstorms across the St. Lawrence Valley. Amounts in the 30 to 50mm range will be possible this evening and overnight, and may even reach 70mm locally in the slowest moving storms. The storms will moving be moving from north to south across extreme eastern Ontario and into southwestern Quebec and upstate New York.
The ground is quite saturated at this point, so there is a risk of some isolated flooding and ponding of water in places. Precipitation for the month of June is now above normal in Montreal, with 91.6 mm falling at Trudeau Airport to date, with even more in other parts of the city.
Temperatures will be mild, with overnight lows in the upper teens and daytime highs Thursday in the lower 20s. The warm and humid airmass present across the US Midwest and Ontario will become fully established in Montreal on Friday into the upcoming weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Trending Now
-
Montreal protesters go topless for gender equality
-
Team Holness announces NDG,D'Arcy McGee, Westmount candidates
-
Books, fun-raisers, and travel: Sheldon Kagan talks about life after retirement
-
Montreal Model Train Exposition pulling into Kirkland Arena June 18-19
-
Who will fill the shoes of Tony Marinaro on TSN 690?
Online Poll
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.