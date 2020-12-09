A poorly timed burst of snow Wednesday morning has turned the commute in Montreal into carnage on the highways. Traffic is crawling in many areas due to the combination of light snow and black ice. Traffic was moving way too fast for the conditions earlier this morning. I witnessed a Hummer 4X4 clear the guardrail on Highway 20 east near Morgan Road around 7:30am. Luckily and miraculously the vehicle remained on its wheels, but it was a wild ride.
Meanwhile Highway 40 eastbound is closed at Côte-Vertu for multiple accidents involving cars and a semi truck. Traffic is being detoured onto the service road. Slow down if you must drive this morning or wait a few hours. Precipitation will taper off today, with less than 5cm of snow forecast for Montreal. temperatures will also warm above freezing to 2C (36F). We are currently a chilly -4C (25F). Salters and plows are out, and road conditions should improve soon.
More snow, rain and freezing rain is possible by the weekend. I will post an update on the potential weekend storm on Thursday.
