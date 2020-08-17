Slightly cooler weather week ahead for southern Quebec

As I am writing this blog update, light to moderate rain is falling outside my office window in Saint Laurent. Since about 9:30am this morning, nearly 20mm had already fallen across the West Island. The rain is associated with an extremely slow moving cold front that is draped across eastern Ontario. The front and a secondary trough will take the better part of the next 24 hours to clear the region. Until then we can expect a very muggy airmass, with temperatures in the middle 20s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will prevail as well, with the bulk of the precipitation occurring Monday morning and again Tuesday afternoon.
Behind the front, cooler and drier air will push into the region. The weather will not be cold, but will feel very refreshing after the prolonged heat this summer. The pleasant weather will prevail to end the week, unfortunately another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the upcoming weekend.
August has featured just one day of 30C weather to date in Montreal, bringing the total to a record-breaking 24 days since late May. If you add the 9 days where the temperature fell just short of that mark, between 29C and 29.9C, nearly one third of the summer has had high temperatures over 85F in Montreal.
It is now western Canada's turn to experience high heat. A strong ridge of high pressure over Utah, is pumping hot air from Arizona and California, northward into BC and Alberta. Strong south winds are acting like a blast furnace, with daily highs soaring into the upper 30s and 40s on Sunday. Over 20 record highs were broken in BC and Alberta on Sunday. The hot spot was Lytton, B.C. where the temperature reached a scorching 41.2C (106F). The hot weather is expected to persist for most of the upcoming week from BC into Saskatchewan.
The weather was much the same south of the border from the Pacific Northwest south towards the Mexican border. In southern California and Arizona, highs in some locations have reached the upper 40s (110-115F). In Death Valley, California, arguably one of the hottest locations on the planet, the temperature reached 54.4C (130F) on Saturday. That searing heat has resulted in rolling blackouts across the state in an effort to conserve energy.
The hot, dry weather is fuelling massive forest fires across western North America. In B.C., 24 active fires are burning, an increase of 10 in just the last 24 hours. One of the largest fires in recent history is burning in Colorado, west of Denver. In Lassen County, California, nearly 10,000 acres have burned in the Hog Fire. The raging infernos produced a rare fire tornado in the Loyalton fire complex close to the Nevada border on Saturday.
The heatwave is expected to persist for the entire upcoming week across the west, with only some slight relief occurring along the Canadian border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.