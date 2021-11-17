Slight risk of freezing rain for Montreal

Wednesday morning was the coldest so far this season on Île Perrot, with an overnight low of -7C (19F), Trudeau in Dorval bottomed out at -4C (25F). Clouds are quickly on the increase this morning from the west, as a warm front associated with a powerful winter storm on the Prairies, slowly lifts across Ontario, That front will be the focus of precipitation this afternoon, with a period of rain and freezing rain likely for the St. Lawrence and Ottawa Valley.
I think conditions will be warm enough for mainly rain in metro Montreal, with some patchy freezing rain north and east of the city over Laval. There remains a better chance for freezing precipitation in the Ottawa region and along the Ottawa River. Montreal will receive fairly light amounts of precipitation along the warm front, with just a few millimetres expected for the metro region. Further north and west, freezing rain warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for 5 to 10mm of frozen precipitation. This includes Lachute, Saint-Jérôme and Rawdon among other locations.
Temperatures will warm above freezing today, and soar overnight to warm highs of 13C (55F) in Montreal on Thursday. The temperature will fall just as quickly Thursday night as a strong cold front crosses the region. The front will be accompanied by gusty west winds and heavy rain showers. Any showers will taper off to flurries late overnight as the temperature drops back to the freezing point.
Friday will be breezy and much colder, with daytime highs in the lower single digits.
