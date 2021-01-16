Significant winter storm impacting southern Quebec

Heavy wet snow has been falling in Montreal all day, with close to 15cm on the ground and another 5 to 10cm expected by Sunday morning.

 Valley Weather Photo

Snowfall Warning in effect for Montreal.

Over 42,000 without power in Quebec.

The biggest snowstorm of the season continues to impact southwestern Quebec and eastern Ontario Saturday afternoon. Heavy wet snow has been falling over the Montreal region for the last several hours, with visibility under 1 km at times. Between 12 and 20cm of fresh snow has already fallen, with another 5 to 10cm likely before the precipitation tapers off overnight. Low pressure over southern New England is forecast to lift northeast into New Brunswick over the next 24 hours. The heaviest of the snow should taper off shortly, but light snow will continue well into the evening hours in Montreal.

Roads are in poor shape, with compacted wet snow and reduced visibility. The SQ is advising you to travel only if necessary today, especially on off-island highways. Numerous accidents have been reported. The weight of the snow has brought down several tree branches and power lines, with Hydro-Quebec reporting just over 42,000 Quebec homes and businesses in the dark.

Roads across southwestern Quebec remain snow covered and slippery Saturday afternoon. The provincial police are advising against unnecessary travel on off-island highways.

Temperatures have been steady near 0C (32F) all morning, and should remain there into the evening. Winds have been fairly light under 30km/h but are expected to increase later today, up to 50km/h at times. Sunday will be cloudy with flurries and gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will begin to drop in the afternoon, with lows by Monday morning down to -6C (21F).

Significant winter storm impacting southern Quebec

Conditions were poor across eastern Ontario as well, with heavy snow falling along the 401 corridor from Cornwall to the Quebec border and in the Ottawa Valley. (OPP East Region)

