As of 7:25PM all weather warnings have expired for metro Montreal, and the threat for severe weather is over for the day. I will have a full wrap up tomorrow on my blog...SB
UPDATED 3:00 PM: Severe thunderstorm warnings for the Montreal region have been issued for the western portion of the Island, Vaudreuil and Ile Perrot and will be extended eastward. Storms are quickly moving into Montreal from the west and southwest and will cross the Island of Montreal over the next few hours.
The tornado watch remains in effect for metro Montreal, Laval and the South Shore. A narrow line of storms has developed, stretching from Ottawa to Brockville, some with rotation, moving east northeast towards western Quebec. Stay tuned for any warnings which will be issued if severe weather becomes imminent.
A 1PM a tornado has been reported in the west end of Ottawa moving northeast towards Gatineau. A tornado warning is now in effect for Ottawa/Gatineau. Other storms with rotation have developed south of Ottawa.
Dangerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, some will be capable of producing tornadoes.
**Pay close attention to updated weather watches and warnings from a reliable source today and the time they were issued, as they will change often during the day.
Tornado Watch posted for southern Quebec
Tornado Watch in effect for eastern Ontario
Flood Watch for New York and Vermont
Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for upstate NY and Vermont
***Isolated tornadoes are possible today.
There is an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms across southern Quebec and eastern Ontario during the afternoon and early evening hours today. Storms will develop in eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley around 2pm, arriving in Montreal during the afternoon commute. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. This system has had a history of strong thunderstorms across southern Ontario, Michigan and in the Chicago area last evening, where 8 tornadoes were reported.
Remember thunderstorms are isolated in nature and not all neighbourhoods will see severe weather.
The last thing the region needs is more rain at this time, unfortunately that is exactly what is in the forecast. A warm front is in the process of lifting north of the St. Lawrence Valley Thursday morning, which will result in some brief showers and isolated thunderstorms for the next hour or so. After that Montreal will be in the warm sector for a few hours before strong low pressure and a trailing cold front arrive from the west.
Look for strong thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, producing 15-25mm of rain in some spots. This is not what the flood ravaged regions of the Townships Quebec City and Vermont need right now.
The threat for severe weather will diminish after sunset this evening. Look for muggy weather today and throughout the upcoming weekend. The high today in Montreal will be 27C (81F), with humidex reading well into the 30s.
***From Environment Canada: In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
