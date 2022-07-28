Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for southern Quebec

All tornado warnings have expired.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for all of southern Quebec including Montreal: Storms are now moving through metro Montreal.
Strong thunderstorms are developing early this afternoon along a frontal boundary moving east from Ontario into Quebec. Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected into the evening hours. The storms will produce very heavy rainfall, with some flooding possible. In addition to the flood threat, hail, dangerous lightning, gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes are possible.
The watch covers a large area of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec, as well as northern New York and Vermont. The threat for severe weather should diminish by the middle of the evening.
Montreal is in a very warm and humid airmass Thursday afternoon, with temperatures currently in the upper 20s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.