Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Montreal

By now you know the drill in Montreal. We have a very unstable, warm and humid airmass in place, with a cold front arriving this evening. There is a risk for very strong thunderstorms today, a few capable of flooding downpours, strong winds, dangerous lightning and hail. Be weather aware today and pay close attention to any weather warnings that may be issued. The best chance for thunderstorms will be very late this afternoon into the early evening in Montreal.