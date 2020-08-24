Severe thunderstorm watch for southern Quebec

Update 6:15 PM: The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for metro Montreal. A few storms moved through Vaudreuil and parts of the South Shore earlier, but for the most part, the strongest storms have passed to our west across eastern Ontario. More storms are developing in the Ottawa Valley currently and may affect Montreal through the evening hours.
Previous Post: Environment Canada has posted a severe thunderstorm watch through this evening for southern Quebec. Rain this morning has given way to partial sunshine and very warm and humid weather. Highs this afternoon will push 27C (81F). There is a risk for strong thunderstorms to develop this afternoon. If they become imminent, a warning will be issued.
A cold front will begin to impact the region late today into the overnight period. The risk for severe thunderstorms will be possible ahead of and along the front. Some of the storms may contain strong winds, small hail and torrential rain. Thunderstorms often develop quickly, so if you have any outdoor plans today, keep an eye to the sky. If you hear thunder, seek shelter immediately.
