Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Montreal

Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for metro Montreal and all of southern Quebec.
Tornado Watch in effect for all of eastern Ontario and extreme western Quebec including Vaudreuil-Dorion, Soulanges, Cornwall and Ottawa.
***Always pay attention to the time watches and warnings were issued to make sure you have the most current information. Conditions will change rapidly this afternoon.
As of 1:15pm, some storms are starting to appear on radar across eastern Ontario. The threat will increase as the afternoon moves along.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southern Quebec for this afternoon into the evening hours. A warm front has lifted north of the Saint Lawrence Valley this morning leaving us in a warm, humid and unstable airmass. Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and become severe at times locally.
The main threat for Montreal will be dangerous lightning, strong gusty winds, hail and torrential downpours. The strongest storms may produce isolated tornadoes especially along the Ontario border. This is where a tornado watch has been issued. Stay weather aware today and pay attention for any warnings that will be issued as conditions warrant.
Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.
From Environment Canada: In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions, go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.
Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.
