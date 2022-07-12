Severe thunderstorm watch for metro Montreal

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 27°C. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 17°C. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.