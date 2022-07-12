Severe thunderstorm watch for metro Montreal

UPDATE 1:30PM: The thunderstorm watch area has been expanded to include eastern Ontario and much of northern New York and New England. Thunderstorms are starting to quickly develop along the Ottawa River and southwest of Montreal. The individual cells are moving northeast and will affect portions of southern Quebec over the next few hours.
UPDATE 11:15AM: A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect across southern Quebec. Partial clearing in Montreal has allowed temperatures and dew points to climb quickly across the city, currently 24C (76F), with a humidex/heat index value of 32C (90F) at Trudeau Airport. Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon along a cold front cutting across Ontario and Quebec, with a few stronger storms possible.
Previous Post: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for all of southern Quebec including metro Montreal through this afternoon. A warm front, accompanied by showers, has lifted north of the region early Wednesday morning. Montreal is now within a very warm, humid and unstable airmass. Temperatures will warm quickly into the middle 20s, this morning, with conditions becoming favourable for strong thunderstorm development, especially if we see any sunny breaks.
A cold front moving southeast from Ontario will slide across the St. Lawrence Valley this afternoon and into New England this evening. Expect thunderstorms to develop early this afternoon west of Montreal and track into Quebec. Some storms may become severe, with torrential rain and gusty winds the main threat. Dangerous lightning is also possible. Keep a weather eye to the sky and listen for a weather warning which will be issued if threatening weather is imminent.
Stay safe.
