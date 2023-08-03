Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.