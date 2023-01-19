Series of winter storms to impact southern Quebec

We are beginning an active period of weather over the next week or so, as a series of winter storms will pass south of Montreal. While none are showing signs of being the big one of the season, they will certainly provide nuisance amounts of plowable snow.
The first storm developed over Colorado and is spreading snow across the midwest and into the Great Lakes Thursday morning. Freezing rain is occurring as well along and just to the south of the warm front associated with the storm. There is even some liquid precipitation falling in southwestern Ontario. If your travel plans take you along Highway 401, expect icy roads this afternoon.
As the system moves across upstate New York, a period of steady snow will develop across eastern Ontario, and southwestern Quebec late this evening and into the overnight. A quick 5-10cm of snow is expected in Montreal, with amounts approaching 15cm along the US border. The snow will taper to flurries on Friday. Winter weather advisories are in effect across New York, New England and Ontario, but nothing here at this time in southern Quebec. Gusty northeast winds up to 50km/h will develop overnight, resulting in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. Temperatures will be around -3C (27F). Expect a slow commute Friday morning across the region.
After a break on Saturday, another larger storm system is forecast to move just inland along the US eastern seaboard. This system will produce heavy snow across New England, while Montreal should remain on the edge of the storm. At this time, another 10 to perhaps 15cm of snow is forecast here in the St. Lawrence Valley. The snow will begin late Sunday, impacting the Monday morning commute in Montreal.
By late Tuesday and Wednesday, a third storm is expected to follow a similar path to the first along the east coast. Another 5 to 10cm is possible in Montreal. Amounts and timing of the precipitation is subject to change based on the final track of the storm systems.
Temperatures will remain above normal values for late January, but will stay below freezing for the duration of all three storms.
To date 108.8cm of snow has fallen at Trudeau Airport, with 138.6cm falling in Ottawa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.