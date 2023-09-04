September heatwave for Montreal as temperatures soar into the 30s

Heat Warning in effect for Montreal
Strong high pressure will expand a heat dome that has been present most of the summer over a large portion of the United States, northeastward into upstate New York, northern New England, southern Ontario and Quebec including the metropolitan Montreal region.
Widespread heat warnings and advisories are in place across most of eastern Ontario, southern Quebec and New England on this Labour Day Monday, as a very warm and humid airmass invades the region. Daytime highs this week will be some of the warmest recorded all summer long, with temperatures forecast in the low 30s (88-92F), and humidex values approaching 40C (104F). Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy, dropping only into the upper teens and low 20s (66-70F).
Warm southwest winds between 20-40km/h throughout the week will provide little in the way of relief as they draw deep tropical moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico.
By Thursday, a cold front will approach slowly form the northwest, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive by next weekend.
To date, Montreal has only recorded 8 days of temperatures at 30C or higher. Six of those occurred in May and June, with only 2 days through the normally hot and humid months of July and August. You can blame a stubborn pattern of persistent clouds, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the cooler than average summer.
So for the next week in Montreal, expect very warm and humid conditions, feeling almost oppressive at times. Limit outdoor activities during the warmest part of the day and drink plenty of water. The warm and humid weather can be particularly difficult on the very young and old as well as those with respiratory issues.
