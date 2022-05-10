Record-breaking warmth ahead for southern Quebec

Open air burning prohibited across southern Quebec
Only 5mm of rain has fallen in Montreal so far this month, a far cry from the wet April we experienced. The lack of moisture, combined with low relative humidity levels and gusty winds at times has resulted in an open fire ban across all of southern Quebec. The ban has been put in place by SOPFEU, the agency that oversees fire fighting and prevention in Quebec forests. Most local municipalities are requiring permits for any outdoor burning, this includes campfires and backyard fire pits. The risk is just too great, as we have dry conditions and plenty of fuel from dead leaves and grass from the winter. The ban also extends into portions of Ontario and New York. Already this past Sunday, a brush fire occurred at the Club de Golf de L'Ile in RDP, resulting in three alarms, requiring 85 firefighters to bring under control. There are currently 12 active fires in Québec. Since the start of the protection season, 138 forest fires have impacted 114.2 hectares. The average over the last 10 years at this time of the year is 102 fires over an area of 82.4 hectares.
SOPFEU is asking all residents to assist in making sure that the ban on open fires in the forest is respected. This measure is intended to limit the risk of forest fires. Any person who contravenes the order prohibiting open fires in or near forests is liable to a fine as well as the costs incurred to fight the fire according to the Ministry.
Temperatures are on the rise as strong high pressure centred over southern Quebec dominates the weather. It will remain nearly stationary through Saturday, pushing any storms well south of the region. The high on Monday was 24C (76F), and we will gain a degree or two each day into the weekend. By Thursday, highs will be in the upper 20s, with even a few low 30s around. The record high in Montreal for Thursday is 27.4C (81.3F) set in 1992, Friday, 28.5C (83F) also from 1992 and Saturday 29.2C (84.5F) set in 2004. We have a decent shot at the records for both Thursday and Friday. The normal high/low for early May in Montreal, is 19C (66F) and 7C (45F) respectively.
Late Saturday moisture will begin to increase across the region as a cold front approaches from western Canada. There will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms as we head into Sunday, along with a return to more seasonable temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.