Record-breaking snowfall briefly interrupts spring in Montreal

Spring was put on hold in Montreal for a few hours on Wednesday, as a strong coastal storm moved inland over New England producing heavy precipitation across the St. Lawrence Valley. The snow fell quickly and melted away just as fast. A record-breaking 10cm accumulated in Montreal in just a few hours. It was enough to shatter the daily record of 7.6cm set in 1949. In all 33.8mm of precipitation occurred at Trudeau Airport, with half of that falling as snow, much of it melting on contact. The exception was during a three hour period early Wednesday morning when the 10cm accumulated in the city. This was poorly timed to coincide with the morning commute across southern Quebec. During that window, the snow fell heavily, and accumulated quickly reducing visibility to less than a half kilometre at times and coating area highways. Traffic slowed to a crawl as many motorists had already removed their snow tires and few plows were available.
Dozens of accidents were reported across metro Montreal and off island to the south and west. In addition to the heavy wet snow, winds gusted to 60km/h in Montreal. The wind and weight of the snow on lines knocked power out to nearly 50,000 Hydro-Québec customers across the southern portion of the province. It was the second major outage in lass than a week for the utility. The heavy wet snow also downed some trees and branches.
By midday, temperatures warmed enough that the snow mixed with rain and began to melt away. By early Thursday morning, only a few patches remained.
The weather will remain cool for April, with daytime highs in the upper single digits and lows near the freezing point into the upcoming weekend. A cold rain is forecast for Thursday, before decent weather returns for Friday and Saturday. More rain is in the forecast for Sunday in what has become a very wet April. Already 118.8mm has fallen at Trudeau Airport, well above the long-term average of 82.2mm.
