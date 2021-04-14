Rainy - cooler weather on the horizon for Montreal

The weather so far this April has been spectacular. Over the past week in Montreal, temperatures have been well above the long-term average, along with abundant sunshine. We can thank a blocking pattern over the North Atlantic that has managed to keep any adverse weather at bay. The storm track has been primarily to our west over central Ontario as well as across Atlantic Canada. Those regions have had a miserable April to date. Heavy snow and cold weather is occurring across the Prairies, while heavy rain, freezing rain and snow battered Newfoundland this week.
The weather however has been exceptionally dry in Montreal, with no precipitation since the wee hours of April 1st. For the month to date, a paltry 0.4mm of rain has fallen, along with a trace of snow. That is all about to change as an upper level low is forecast to move across northern New England over the next 24 hours. A general increase in clouds tonight, will be followed by rain on Thursday, persisting into Friday. We can expect a widespread soaking rainfall, with 20 to 30mm possible for Montreal. A second area of low pressure at the surface is expected to develop and move along the eastern seaboard into Maine on Friday. This storm system may even produce a period of wet snow across New England. Winter storm watches have been hoisted for southern Vermont as well as portions of New Hampshire and Maine. I am not expected any snow in Montreal.
The clouds and precipitation will however result in much cooler temperatures across southern Quebec, more inline with what you would expect for mid-April. Over the last week daytime highs have been running in the mid-teens to low 20s. The normal high and low for Montreal should be 11C (52F) and 1C (33F) respectively. On Thursday the high will be 10C (50F), even cooler Friday, with a high of 7C (45F). The weekend will remain unsettled and cool, with clouds and showers Saturday and perhaps some partial clearing by Sunday. There is even a risk of scattered frost this weekend in Montreal, as lows dip to near the freezing point.
