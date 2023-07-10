Rainfall warning posted for metro Montreal

A slow moving saturated weather system is moving northward along the eastern seaboard on Monday, spreading more heavy rain and tropical moisture northward into New England and Quebec.
Environment Canada has expanded the heavy rainfall warnings westward to now include the City of Montreal. Look for rain, heavy at times to develop later this morning, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms. Amounts may exceed 50mm (2 inches) over the next 24 hours, with the heaviest rainfall expected over eastern and southeastern regions. The rain should taper off Tuesday morning, but the rest of the week will remain warm and humid with more thunderstorms.
So far around 5-10mm has fallen in southern Quebec, but radar is showing heavy rain just south of the international border, moving northward. I believe if any flooding were to occur in southern Quebec, it would be southeast of Montreal, in the Townships and Beauce. However, we will have to see where the axis of heaviest precipitation lines up later this afternoon and evening.
On Sunday, the storm system produced devastating flash flooding in the Hudson Valley of New York, spreading northward into southern Vermont. Radar estimates of up to 300mm have been reported in New York, described as a 1-in-1000 year flood for places such as West Point and Rockland. More heavy rain is falling today in Vermont, with strong wording from the National Weather Service about the potential impacts from flooding. Numerous water rescues have already been carried out. So far one fatality has been reported in New York State. In Vermont, between 25 and 100mm of rain has already fallen, with more on the way. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency.
There is widespread damage and roads washed out in many places. Keep this in mind if your travels take you south into New York or New England.
