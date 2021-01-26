Quick shot of snow for eastern Ontario and southern Quebec

I know I promised a quiet week, but weather happens. Weak low pressure was expected to remain well south of Montreal this week, however the path has brought it a little closer to the region. As I write, an area of steady snow is moving northeast along Highway 401 from Toronto towards the Ontario border. Environment Canada has issued weather travel advisories for most of southern and eastern Ontario for a quick 5cm of snow, with up to 10cm possible along the St. Lawrence River from Kingston to Cornwall.
That snow will likely move into the Montreal region late this afternoon into the evening hours, putting down a quick 5cm, with locally 10cm towards the Ontario and New York border regions. The snow will end overnight in Montreal, with partly cloudy skies, gusty winds and flurries expected on Wednesday.
After a brief mild break, Arctic air will return to southern Quebec by Thursday, with lows dropping down to -18C (0F) and daytime highs no better than -10C (14F). Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder, with windchill values in the minus 20s by Friday.
If you have any travel plans Tuesday evening in southern Quebec or Ontario, expect snow covered roads and reduced visibility at times.
