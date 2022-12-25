Powerful winter storm to ease grip on province Sunday

Merry Christmas! Conditions are improving today, but travel with great care as many roads remain quite challenging.
The powerful winter storm that has hammered parts of Quebec, Ontario and New York since late Thursday, will begin to relax its grip for some today. A late issued blowing snow advisory is in effect for southern Quebec Sunday, with difficult travel conditions across many off-island locations. A few remaining snow squalls may make their way into southern Quebec today with perhaps a centimeter or two, but conditions should begin to improve.
The storm is now located east of James Bay moving slowly northeast while gradually weakening. In its wake, we still have over 136,000 Quebecers in the dark and cold Christmas morning, some without power for over 36 hours and counting. Hydro-Québec crews continue to battle strong winds and drifting snow.
Sunday morning, winds were still gusting close to 70km/h at Trudeau Airport, with a peak gust of 88km/h reported on Saturday, down from Friday's 93km/h. Winds will continue to ease on Sunday as the storm move northeast away from the region. The wind should drop into the 30-50km/h range overnight and lessen even more on Boxing Day Monday.
On Saturday, several major accidents closed highways, especially in the west and southwest corner of the province. Conditions, while fairly good on the island of Montreal, remain challenging in several portions of the province, especially the southwest corner. Some drifts have been reported 5 and 6 feet high across highways, with Highway 201 from Saint-Clet to Rigaud remaining closed Sunday morning.
Driving to Toronto is still not an option Christmas Day, as highway 401 remains closed west of Maitland, Ontario to almost Belleville. Snow squalls continue to impact the 401 corridor, but blizzard warnings have finally ended for Brockville and Kingston.
Buffalo, New York was hit hard by lake effect snow, with over two feet falling since Friday, driven by hurricane-force winds. Travel was impossible in the city, with zero visibility reported for hours on end. Numerous drivers remained trapped in their vehicles. The same was true east of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron in Ontario, where some motorists even slept in a local WalMart, unable to safely reach their destinations. Conditions were so bad that even large plows and fire trucks became stuck in the drifting snow.
Temperature remain chilly in Montreal Christmas Day, but will warm as we head through the upcoming week. Rain and very mild temperatures are forecast by New Years Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.