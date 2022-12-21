Powerful winter storm forecast for portions of Ontario and Quebec

Widespread special weather statements and weather warnings are in effect across the central portion of North America as a powerful winter storm develops.
Winter officially arrives at 4:47 pm Wednesday, and to welcome it, we have an historic storm taking shape across the central US, powered by the coldest air in decades plunging south from western Canada. How cold? On Tuesday, the mercury dropped to -52C at Rabbit Kettle in the Northwest Territories. This gives you an idea of the depth of the cold air. That air, combined with a fetch of warm moist air from the southeastern US, will generate a powerful low pressure area, expected to "bomb out" as it moves across the lower Great Lakes into southern Ontario. Bombing out is when a low pressure area drops 24mb of central pressure in 24 hours or less. This storm is forecast to drop to as low as 960mb over Ontario.
In terms of practical weather, a wide variety of impacts are expected across southern Quebec and the metro Montreal region. As the storm moves from Kansas to Ontario, a warm front will lift across southern Quebec on Thursday evening. A mix of snow, rain and perhaps some freezing rain will occur, before the temperature rises above freezing into Friday morning, and all precipitation become liquid. The warm air will push the high temperature briefly to 6C (43F) in Montreal. By late Friday, a powerful cold front associated with the storm, will sweep across the region, plunging temperatures back well below freezing in a very short period of time. A flash freeze is expected in the St. Lawrence Valley, with rain changing back to snow.
The front will also generate very strong to damaging winds, gusting up to 100km/h in Montreal. The wind will cause power outages and blow around whatever snow is falling. Travel will be extremely difficult late Friday afternoon into Saturday morning across the entire region, including all highways to Ontario, New York and Vermont. Strong winds and snow squalls will continue into Saturday, combined with much colder temperatures and frigid windchill values. The highs Saturday will remain steady in the minus single digits.
Travel will be greatly impacted by this strong winter storm, and power outages are likely in Quebec. Plan ahead and listen for the latest forecast and for any weather warnings.
I will post frequent updates over the next few days.
