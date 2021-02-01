Powerful Nor'Easter to spread heavy snow into southern Quebec

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Vaudreuil-Dorion, South Shore, Eastern Townships and Quebec City
Special Weather Statement posted for Montreal.
A strong Nor'Easter currently located south of New York City, is forecast to lift slowly towards the north tonight and into eastern Maine on Tuesday. The storm has been responsible for heavy snow across New York and New Jersey today, with as much as 75cm in New Jersey, and 40cm at Central Park. Strong winds up to 70km/h have produced near blizzard conditions in several locations.
The snow is now spreading into southern Vermont moving north towards the Canadian border by dawn on Tuesday. Montreal will remain on the northwest edge of the heaviest snow, with 10-15cm expected through Wednesday morning. However, just south of the city along the south shore, Vaudreuil-Dorion and towards the US border, a winter storm warning has been issued for 15-25cm. Across eastern Ontario, the snow will be confined to the Highway 401 corridor between Brockville and the Quebec border, with 5-10cm possible.
Strong northeast winds are expected as well, gusting between 50-70km/h. Wind gusts may reach 100km/h in the Quebec City region. The winds will produce blowing snow, especially off-island. The heaviest snow is expected south and east of Montreal, with amounts tapering off quickly as you head towards the Ottawa Valley. Expect very poor travel conditions on Tuesday through the evening hours and into Wednesday morning.
