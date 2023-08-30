Powerful category 4 hurricane Idalia making landfall in Florida

Idalia strengthened rapidly overnight into a category 4 hurricane, with winds reaching 130mph (215km/h). Early Wednesday morning, the center was located just off the Florida Gulf Coast, 95km west of Cedar Key, moving north, northeast at 30km/h.
Idalia will move inland early this morning, with a storm surge in excess of 12 feet expected along the coast. Coastal flooding, heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes will move across the Big Bend area of northern Florida today, spreading into Georgia and the Carolinas this afternoon and tonight. Forecasters expect Idalia to remain a hurricane into Georgia, with widespread power outages and significant damage expected.
Once Idalia emerges along the southeastern coast, flooding will spread northward into the Carolinas. Idalia is expected to slowly weaken over the course of the next 12-24 hours while inland. The storm however will become reinvigorated once it moves back over the open waters of the Atlantic. Expect Idalia to be around well into the upcoming Labour Day weekend.
Along the Florida coast early Wednesday morning, water levels are rising rapidly and evacuations and preparations have been rushed to completion. It is now time to hunker down and wait and see what Idalia does.
This story will be updated today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.