Poor air quality from hundreds of fires burning across Quebec

While strong low pressure did bring rain to eastern parts of the province, the western portion remains bone dry. The low pressure produced gusty north and northeast winds that have driven dense smoke into Ontario, southern Quebec and as far south as New York City. Very poor air quality is producing spectacular sky conditions but also contributing to increase in repository and health issues.
What we need now is rain. To date, Montreal has had only 0.2mm recorded at Trudeau Airport in June. Last month we measured only half the normal rainfall. A soaking rain would help firefighters gain some ground in the province. Nearly 480 firefighters are on the ground, helped by at least 200 Canadian Armed Forces. Resources are being requested from other parts of Canada, the US and as far away as France and Costa Rica.
The weather system we had last Thursday, produced very little rainfall, with plenty of lightning and gusty winds, the perfect ingredients to start and spread wildfires quickly. Currently a province wide burn ban remains in effect.
The balance of the week is forecast to be cooler, with scattered showers at times and perhaps a ruble of thunder. While we are not expected a huge quantities of precipitation, any amount at this time would help.
With hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada, authorities fear this may be the worst fire season on record for the country.
