Perfect Saturday weather - showery Sunday for Montreal

That had to be one of the slowest moving frontal boundaries I have witnessed in my 40 plus years of weather watching. The front took the better part of three days to move from central Ontario into eastern Quebec. Before the front arrived in Montreal, we were treated to a summer-like day Thursday, with a high of 29C (85F), one degree below the record set back in 1961. The low of 20.3C Thursday morning was the warmest minimum recorded for the date.
The cold front produced a steady north south stream of tropical moisture that dumped very heavy rain over parts of Ontario and Quebec. Flooding was reported in several regions of Ontario, with over 150mm (6 inches) of rain reported at Petrolia. Amounts ranged from 50 to 152mm in Ontario, and 30 to 140mm in Quebec. Windsor reported 99mm, Toronto 62mm and Ottawa 48mm. In Quebec, Gatineau measured 90 to 130mm, the Laurentians 90 to 140mm and Montreal 30 to 40mm.
The rain is over, replaced by a breezy, pleasant Friday afternoon. High pressure will nose into the region overnight resulting in clear skies and low of 13C (55F). Saturday will be a spectacular day, featuring light winds, fair skies and a high of 21C (70F). Make that your day for any outdoor activities, as an upper level low is expected to arrive Sunday and control our weather through the first part of next week. The weather will be showery and cooler, with daytime highs in the middle teens.
Our unseasonable warm September continues, with a high of 21C (70F), Friday marks the 23rd consecutive September day over 20C, adding to the record established earlier this week. The previous record was 19 days set between September 9 and 27, 2017.
