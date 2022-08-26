Perfect late summer weekend weather for southern Quebec

Summer is slowly fading away. Meteorological fall arrives September 1st, but the actual weather usually remains warm well into September across southern Quebec. We are looking at a very pleasant weekend to end what has been another "ok" summer month in Montreal. This summer has been just like that, ok, with nothing spectacular on either end of the weather spectrum.
For Friday, we have a warm front lifting across southern Quebec this morning, accompanied by showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. That will be followed quickly by a cold front and weak low pressure area by early afternoon. The result will be general cloud cover along with 10 to 25mm of rainfall across the region. The threat for severe weather is low in Quebec, with most of the stronger storms occurring this afternoon across central New York State and southern Vermont where temperatures will be higher. The high in Montreal Friday will be in the low 20s.
Skies will clear this evening, setting the stage for a near-perfect late summer weekend. Expect some fog patches early Saturday morning, but otherwise clear skies. Sunshine on Saturday and Sunday will be accompanied by comfortable relative humidity levels. Expect a high near 23C (73F) Saturday and 27C (81F) Sunday.
By Monday high pressure will move to our southeast, with a return flow of very warm and humid air invading the region straight from the Gulf of Mexico and the southern US. Look for the last three days of August to be sultry, with highs near 30C (86F) and humidex values well into the 30s. There will be a possibility of strong thunderstorms in Montreal both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, but the timing of the threat will need to be fine-tuned.
