Parade of weak storm systems along with seasonably cold weather for Montreal

Regardless of what the groundhog had to say last week, winter is here to stay in southern Quebec for awhile. While Montreal will escape the worst of the current cold snap and the heaviest now over the next week, the weather will still feel like mid-winter.
Arctic air is pouring into the central part of Canada Sunday, and surging across the Great Lakes into the northern US. Widespread extreme cold and wind chill warnings are posted from the Rockies into Ontario and south into the bordering US states. Temperatures this morning were close to -40C on the central Prairies, even colder when you factor in the wind. That frigid cold will remain across western Canada for most of the upcoming week. Meanwhile the main storm track lies along and just to the south of the leading edge of the arctic airmass. Several low pressure systems will travel along that boundary, and produce snow across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec, along with heavy lake effect snow squalls south and east of Lakes Ontario, Erie and Huron.
In Montreal, we are looking at a fairly mild Sunday, with a chance of 2 to 5cm of light snow this afternoon, ending by midnight. While accumulations will be light, we saw last week that it does not take much snow to create havoc on area roads. A quick hitting 5cm of snow Friday produced numerous major accidents including a 40 vehicle pile-up on Highway 40 east of Repentigny.
Skies will clear out partially on Monday, along with much colder temperatures. On Tuesday, another weak storm system will deliver 5-7cm of snow to the region, followed by more modified arctic air. High temperatures this week will be seasonably chilly with highs of -6 to -8C and lows of -12 to -15C. By the end of the week, a stronger storm may deliver more snow, perhaps in excess of 10cm, followed by much colder air, More details to follow.
