Over 100,000 Hydro Quebec customers without power Thursday afternoon.

Strong winds are affecting the power grid in southern Quebec on Thursday. Power outages continue to spread across the region, topping 100,000 at 1:30pm.

 Hydro Quebec

Tropical Storm Cristobal spreads high winds across Ontario and Quebec

Thursday afternoon, winds were gusting to 80km/h on the Island of Montreal, leaving thousands of Hydro Quebec customers without power. As of 3pm, the utility is reporting 112,000 clients in the dark, including 56,000 on the island of Montreal. The situation is fluid, with close to 600 different outages reported as strong winds persist in the region.

Wind damage from Bracebridge in southern Ontario on Wednesday, after powerful thunderstorms swept the region.

The winds are part of the same system that was once tropical storm Cristobal. The third tropical system of the young season moved inland along the Louisiana coast late Sunday. The storm produced widespread flooding, power outages and wind damage along the track well inland. The system then took a track into Wisconsin, further west than any other tropical storm in recorded history.

Low pressure that was once tropical storm Cristobal has generated strong winds across eastern North America, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

The trailing cold front from Crisobal has swept across southern Quebec on Thursday, with strong winds arriving in the region around noon. The winds have been gusting to 80km/h in Montreal, but should begin to diminish by this evening.

Cristobal has since moved into northern Ontario and will cross Hudson Bay today. The aforementioned cold front produced severe thunderstorms across a wide portion of Ontario and Quebec late Wednesday. The storms generated at least two tornadoes in Ontario. Widespread power outages have been reported around the Great Lakes region on both sides of the border. Nearly 300,000 were in the dark in Michigan alone after severe storms swept that region. 

