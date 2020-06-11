Over 100,000 Hydro Quebec customers without power Thursday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Cristobal spreads high winds across Ontario and Quebec
Thursday afternoon, winds were gusting to 80km/h on the Island of Montreal, leaving thousands of Hydro Quebec customers without power. As of 3pm, the utility is reporting 112,000 clients in the dark, including 56,000 on the island of Montreal. The situation is fluid, with close to 600 different outages reported as strong winds persist in the region.
The winds are part of the same system that was once tropical storm Cristobal. The third tropical system of the young season moved inland along the Louisiana coast late Sunday. The storm produced widespread flooding, power outages and wind damage along the track well inland. The system then took a track into Wisconsin, further west than any other tropical storm in recorded history.
The trailing cold front from Crisobal has swept across southern Quebec on Thursday, with strong winds arriving in the region around noon. The winds have been gusting to 80km/h in Montreal, but should begin to diminish by this evening.
Cristobal has since moved into northern Ontario and will cross Hudson Bay today. The aforementioned cold front produced severe thunderstorms across a wide portion of Ontario and Quebec late Wednesday. The storms generated at least two tornadoes in Ontario. Widespread power outages have been reported around the Great Lakes region on both sides of the border. Nearly 300,000 were in the dark in Michigan alone after severe storms swept that region.
