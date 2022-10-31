Near-perfect weather in Montreal for Halloween night

Happy Halloween!
The headline says it all, after 4 years of rain, wind and Covid, we have a nearly perfect forecast for southern Quebec for trick or treating. High pressure has been in control of our weather all weekend, with sunshine and above normal temperatures. A very weak weather system passing to our south will produce a mix of sun and clouds today, with just a slight risk of some drizzle or a stray shower, but any moisture will hold off until late this evening.
During the trick or treating hours, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures should be either side of 10C (50F). The week ahead will feature a continued pattern of well above normal temperatures across eastern Canada. A strong ridge of high pressure over eastern North America will keep temperatures very warm through next weekend. More records may fall as the mercury heads towards 21C (70F) by the end of the week in Montreal. That is over double the average expected highs for early November. Overnight lows will be mild as well, above freezing, between 5C and 7C (40 to 45F).
While we can expect warm weather here in southern Quebec, a deep trough in the west will allow arctic air to plunge into the Rockies and Prairies, with cold and more snow expected by the end of this week. The cold weather will push south all the way to California.
Here in Montreal, the weather will remain mild through at least November 10th before we see a pattern change allowing for more seasonable air to arrive. There is no snow in our future at this time.
