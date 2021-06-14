Much needed rain for southern Quebec and Ontario

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for metro Montreal and southwestern Quebec through this afternoon.
The moderate drought that has stretched throughout the spring has left much of the region desperate for rainfall. Overnight, thunderstorms produced around 8mm of rain in Montreal, but the monthly departure from normal remains at around 75 percent below the long-term average. This after only 15 to 25 percent of normal precipitation fell last month, including the driest May on record for Montreal. More showers and thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon into the evening hours as a frontal boundary moves across the St. Lawrence Valley. Some of the storms may be strong, with heavy rain and small hail the main threat. The weather will be warm and muggy, with highs near 25C (77F).
More showers are expected on Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures around 22C (72F). Over the two day period, up to 25mm (1 inch) of rain is possible, with more in heavier thunderstorms.
Quebec is currently extremely dry, with the Montreal region and the Laurentians under extreme fire conditions. SOPFEU, the provincial department responsible for forest fire prevention has called in assistance from B.C., Alberta and New Brunswick. At present, there are 16 active fires burning in the province. A widespread burn ban was put in place last Thursday across 12 regions of the province. This year there have already been 357 fires, well above the ten year average of 204. The fires have consumed over 7000 hectares (17,300 acres).
The lack of rain has had a serious impact on agriculture across the region. Locally on Île Perrot, the stress on vegetation due to the lack of precipitation can be seen just about everywhere. Grass is turning brown and some trees are dropping leaves. Municipalities on Ile Perrot as well as Vaudreuil-Dorion have watering restrictions in place. In the case of Notre-Dame-de-L'Île-Perrot where I live, we are only permitted to water for two hours between 8 to 10pm on alternating even/odd days, depending on your address. Check with your municipality for any restrictions. Fines can be quite high and from what I understand are being enforced.
It will take a few months of above normal rainfall to begin to narrow the deficit in Montreal. Unfortunately we are heading into our typically hottest, driest weather of the year, highly dependent on thunderstorm activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.