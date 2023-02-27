More snow expected for the Montreal region

Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal, Ottawa, Cornwall and Quebec City.
A snowfall warning has been issued for southern Quebec, including metro Montreal, as well as the Laurentians and Quebec City region. Low pressure is expected to move across the Great Lakes overnight and down the St. Lawrence Valley on Tuesday. A second storm system will develop along the east coast and impact southern New York and New England, with the first significant snowfall of the season for New York City and Boston. Snowfall warnings are also posted across eastern Ontario, including Ottawa and Cornwall.
The snow will begin in Montreal overnight, and become heavy at times on Tuesday before tapering off late in the day. In the city of Montreal proper, the snow may mix with rain or freezing drizzle on Tuesday. Generally 10-15cm is expected for Montreal, with 15-20cm to the north and east of the city. Less snow is forecast south of Montreal towards the US border, and in Burlington and Plattsburgh, as that area will be split by the heaviest precipitation. Plan for snow covered roads and reduced visibility on Tuesday in Montreal.
Temperatures will be relatively mild during the snow, dropping to -8C (18F) overnight and rising to 1C (33F) on Tuesday. More snow is expected by Thursday as a weak weather system moves to our south. There is the potential for a much stronger storm to impact portions of Quebec and New England by Saturday, but there are still many details to work out concerning that system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.