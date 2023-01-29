More snow - coldest air of the season on the way for Montreal

Winter weather advisory posted for eastern Ontario and the St. Lawrence Valley.
We are closing in on a record I would have never thought possible during such a mild January. Thanks to the persistent snowfall over the last two weeks, Montreal is sitting at 78.6cm for the month, within reach of the most snowfall for any January. The record for the month is 95cm established in 1999. January has been mild, but with a recent storm track juts to our south, most of the precipitation has been in the form of snow for the city.
That trend will continue today, as low pressure moves along a frontal boundary draped just to the south of the US border. Snow is already moving into southern Quebec and eastern Ontario, and it will persist into the evening hours. Expect a good 10cm of snow for Montreal, with locally up to 15cm along the St. Lawrence River and in the Ottawa Valley. Gusty northeast winds up to 40km/h will maintain low level cold air in Montreal, with temperatures remaining steady near -6C (23F). Some blowing snow is possible, along with difficult road conditions. You do not have to travel very far south of Montreal into the Champlain Valley of Vermont and New York, to find above freezing temperatures and light rain instead of snow.
The week ahead will feature some of the coldest air for southern Quebec so far this winter, with an arctic boundary arriving by Thursday. Overnight lows most of the week will be in the -13C to -20C range, but plummet by next Saturday morning into the low -20s, likely reaching -27C (-16F) by Saturday morning for Montreal. Daytime highs will start the week in the -5C range but struggle to reach -18C (0F) on both Friday and Saturday. The dangerous cold will be a shock for most as the winter has been very mild to date. Gusty winds will create significant wind-chill values both Friday and Saturday. The good news is the arctic outbreak should be short, with moderating temperatures expected as early as next Sunday.
After today's snow and blowing snow, there will be several chances for additional light snowfall this week along multiple cold fronts. The heavy snow this month is adding weight to temporary car shelters. Make sure you clean them off, as I witnessed one that had collapsed here on Ile Perrot this weekend.
