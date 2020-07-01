Happy Canada Day!
A stubborn upper-level low pressure system has been spinning from the Great Lakes into eastern New England since this past Saturday. It has been a repeat performance of weather on a daily basis with clouds, clear breaks, showers, thunderstorms and plenty of humidity. The bulk of the rain and storms Tuesday and again today Canada Day, are east and southeast of metro Montreal. Areas across Vermont and the Townships have had decent rainfall, upwards of 25mm, while Montreal has only reported spotty precipitation. The biggest storms in Montreal occurred last Sunday, when 5 to 10mm fell in parts of the city, including here on Ile Perrot.
Conserve Water
The rain was welcome, but conditions remain dry, with only 46.4mm of rain reported at Trudeau Airport for the month of June. That is a little more than half the normal amount of 87 mm. The region remains dry, as the precipitation has been highly variable from location to location. Unfortunately we are in for another long stretch of relatively dry, hot weather. The word is conserve. Most municipalities have issued watering bans or restrictions. We need to do our part as the next two weeks are looking dry and hot. Temperatures will rise into the low 30s from today through next Wednesday and perhaps longer. We may see an isolated thunderstorm Thursday afternoon and evening, but other than that threat, no appreciable rain is in our future. Strong hot high pressure building over the US plains will begin to nose into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley over the coming days. Any rain will likely remain east of Montreal.
Hot June
Montreal reached the 30C (86F) plateau eight times in June, including seven days over 32C (90F). Normally the city reaches 30C only nine times over the course of the entire year. The long strech of 30C weather pushed the monthly mean temperature to 20.1C (68.2F), above the long-term average of 18.6C (67.3F).
