Montreal to remain on the edge of large winter storm...again

The chatter among many weather enthusiasts lately is that Montreal has become the place where storms go to die. It certainly seems that way over the last two winters, as just about every winter storm has either passed to our east missing us or to our west, warming us above freezing. The void is obvious, Montreal has only measured 76.6cm of snow at Trudeau Airport since November 1st and as of Wednesday morning, was only registering 10cm of snow on the ground. Case in point, over the next week, two major systems will once again avoid southwestern Quebec.
The first storm will become a newsmaker this weekend as it moves along the eastern seaboard. While the track is not set in stone, all indications are that the system will remain well offshore east of the New England coast thus sparing Montreal any major impacts Low pressure is expected to develop Friday off the North Carolina coast. The storm will deepen rapidly, bombing out, with the central pressure dropping more than 24mb in 24 hours. Blizzard conditions are expected, with more than 30cm of snow likely along the coast from New Jersey into Atlantic Canada. Coastal flooding and hurricane force wind are possible along and to the west of the track. Storm surge flooding is likely along portions of the New England and Nova Scotia coastlines.
Across Quebec, light snow will spread as far west as the Eastern Townships. Eastern Quebec and the Gaspe region are expecting heavy snow and strong winds Saturday. In Montreal, high clouds, gusty northerly winds and perhaps a snowflake or two will be the only weather we can expect at this time on Saturday.
The temperature will remain quite cold this weekend, from -17C to -20C overnight, and -10C to 14C for highs. A warming trend is expected next week, as a strengthening storm moves from Colorado towards the central Great Lakes. This system will pass to the northwest of Montreal placing us in the warm sector. The temperature is expected to rise above freezing for the first time since January 9. Look for mixed precipitation changing to rain on Wednesday. A rapid refreeze is possible late Thursday or Friday. More details on that storm to follow.
