UPDATE 11:00AM, Tuesday, July 11: Major flooding continues across portions of southern and eastern Quebec, mainly in the Charlevoix and Eastern Townships regions as well as around Quebec City. There have been road closures and evacuations in Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval northeast of Quebec City.
The rivers Nicolet, Bulstrode, Hurons, Mastigouche, Montmorency, Eaton, Saint-François and Missisquoi are overflowing Tuesday morning. There are reports of flooded basements in Sherbrooke, Victoriaville and Quebec City. Higway 354 is flooded between Saint-Casimir and Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade as well as highway 363 South in Saint-Ubalde. Highway 363 has been partially washed out near Lac-Blanc northeast of Trois-Rivieres.
South of the border, major flooding contiunues in Vermont and New York. There are numerous road closures, including portions of Interstate 89, and travel is not recommended in Vermont today. A state of emergency remains in effect, as river flooding will persist on Tuesday. The Vermont Route 100 corridor along the spine of the Green Mountains was hit hard, with several communities badly flooded.
In Montreal, we remained largely on the western edge of the heaviest precipitation, with a very sharp cutoff as you moved from east to west. I measured 19.4mm at my home on Ile Perrot. More rain fell in the city and across the South Shore and points east. Downtown recorded over 25mm, St Hubert 30-40mm, Sherbrooke 80-140mm (81.1mm just on Monday) and the Quebec City area 90mm on Monday alone. The normal for the entire month of July in Quebec City is 120mm.
In Vermont, up to 200mm (8 inches) of rain fell across the central and southern portion of that state. President Joe Biden has signed a disaster declaration for all 14 counties in Vermont Tuesday morning, opening up all avenues available for Federal asistance.
The large upper level low that was responsible for the heavy rain will move slowly eastward today, with precipitation ending early this morning in Montreal and this afternoon across the Townships. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist most of this week, along with very warm and humid conditions.
Previous Posts: There is a sharp cutoff in rainfall amounts from the Townships towards Montreal. For a comparison, as of 11am, I have measured only 5mm (0.2 inches) of rain at my home on Ile Perrot, while regions across the Townships have recorded 50 to 55mm, with 90 to 100mm falling at Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata, northeast of Quebec City. In Saint-Eusebe near the Maine border, 1 cm hail was reported as well as overflowing streams and ponding of water on roads. Highway 232 is currently closed between kilometres 1 and 12 in that region due to flooding. This is an evolving weather story, so stay tuned.
• A slow moving saturated weather system is moving northward along the eastern seaboard on Monday, spreading more heavy rain and tropical moisture northward into New England and Quebec.
Heavy rain at times is expected to develop this afternoon, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms. Amounts may exceed 50mm (2 inches) over the next 24 hours, with the heaviest rainfall expected over eastern and southeastern regions of Quebec. The rain should taper off Tuesday morning, but the rest of the week will remain warm and humid with more thunderstorms.
So far around 5-10mm has fallen in southern Quebec, but radar is showing heavy rain just south of the international border, moving northward. I believe if any flooding were to occur in southern Quebec, it would be southeast of Montreal, in the Townships and Beauce. However, we will have to see where the axis of heaviest precipitation lines up later this afternoon and evening.
On Sunday, the storm system produced devastating flash flooding in the Hudson Valley of New York, spreading northward into southern Vermont. Radar estimates of up to 300mm have been reported in New York, described as a 1-in-1000 year flood for places such as West Point and Rockland. More heavy rain is falling today in Vermont, with strong wording from the National Weather Service about the potential impacts from flooding. Numerous water rescues have already been carried out. So far one fatality has been reported in New York State. In Vermont, between 25 and 100mm of rain has already fallen, with more on the way. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency.
There is widespread damage and roads washed out in many places. Keep this in mind if your travels take you south into New York or New England.
