Minor earthquake shakes Montreal region

A minor earthquake centered 4 kilometres south of Pointe Calumet, gently shook the Montreal region early Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremor registered 2.5 on the Richter Scale at a depth of 10.2km, occurring at 4:59 AM EST. Earthquakes Canada is reporting the tremor as a 2.9 on the Richter Scale, located 17 kilomteres west of Montreal.
The rumble and shake was heard and felt across southwestern Quebec from Vaudreuil to Laval. I was awake and definitely heard it here on Ile Perrot, but there was no shaking. The distant rumble lasted approximately 15 seconds. No damage has been reported.
