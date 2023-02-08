Mild weather to persist well into February for Montreal

A poorly timed snow squall along a frontal boundary made a mess of the evening commute across the western suburbs of Montreal on Tuesday afternoon. The sudden snow quickly covered roads slowing traffic to a crawl on Ile Perrot and in Vaudreuil/Dorion. The squall put down a quick 2-3cm of snow in parts of Montreal, but ended as fast as it started. The evening ended with some light freezing drizzle.