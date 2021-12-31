Messy winter storm for Ontario and Quebec to start 2022

Happy New Year!
It has been quite the year. It comes to an end Friday night, with just a few flurries and spotty freezing drizzle across southern Quebec. Temperatures will be very mild, within a degree or two of the freezing point.
The upcoming storm will move a little further south than previously expected, as a result we can expect more snow and less freezing rain.
On Saturday, a warm front will lift across the region, followed by a potent cold front late in the day. Along both fronts, spotty precipitation is expected, in the form of light rain or freezing rain. Strengthening low pressure is then forecast to move from the Ohio Valley, south of our region across New England into early Sunday, pushing deeper moisture into southern Quebec.
Mixed precipitation is expected to develop late in the afternoon New Years Day, changing to all snow by 7pm or so in the Montreal region and across eastern Ontario. The heaviest snow will fall along the St. Lawrence Valley, towards the US border, with a good 10 to 15cm expected. Winds will become rather gusty out of the west up to 40km/h, and the temperature will fall from daytime highs of 3C (38F), down to -7C (19F) by Sunday morning.
Winter weather travel advisories have been issued for eastern Ontario and all of northern New York and Vermont. They may be extended into southern Quebec on Saturday.
Travel will become difficult Saturday night, with rapidly accumulating snow and falling temperatures. Sunday will be breezy and cold, with dropping temperatures and scattered flurries. Monday morning will be the coldest morning of the season so far, with morning lows down to -18C (0F) in the city.
Stay safe and healthy and thank you kindly for reading as I say goodbye to my 42nd year writing and talking about the weather.
