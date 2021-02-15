Massive winter storm to impact Montreal

Snowfall warning for metro Montreal, southern Quebec, as well as southern and eastern Ontario.
A large winter storm, affecting most of the central and eastern US, will spread heavy snow into Ontario and Quebec over the next 24 hours. Light snow out ahead of the main storm will arrive later Monday, but accumulate only a couple of centimetres. The heavy snow arrives this evening.
Low pressure will move from the Gulf Coast towards southern New England on Tuesday. An area of moderate to heavy snow will move northeast affecting the St. Lawrence Valley late Monday evening and overnight. The snow will persist into Tuesday afternoon before tapering off to flurries. While Environment Canada is calling for 15cm of fresh snow for Montreal, this may be on the conservative side. Indications are that an area of heavy snow will set up right along the valley, with upwards of 25 to 30cm possible. In any event, the snow will produce very poor travel conditions accompanied by gusty winds up to 50km/h and blowing snow. Consider postponing any travel on Tuesday. Temperatures during the storm will be chilly, highs to -5C (23F) and overnight lows of -10C to -15C (5 to 14F).
Colder weather returns after the storm for Wednesday, before another winter storm approaches southern Quebec on Friday. This system has the potential to deliver another 10 to 20cm of snow to Montreal.
