Massive snowstorm to miss Montreal...again

In a scenario all too common this year, another snowstorm is missing southern Quebec, but not by much. A massive Nor'Easter is currently strengthening off the Carolina coast, poised to dump 30-60cm (1-2 feet) of wind-driven snow from Virginia to Nova Scotia. Snow has already started falling across the Appalachians and into Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon. The snow will move across New England overnight and Thursday. Cities such as New York and Boston are forecasting more than 25cm. Winds are expected to howl across the region, gusting as high as 90km/h. Further south into New Jersey and Delaware heavy rain and freezing rain is forecast. Road closures are already occurring, with travel expected to be nearly impossible overnight tonight across the Northeast and southern New England.
The storm will move into Atlantic Canada by late Thursday and Friday. In Montreal, arctic high pressure, responsible for the coldest air so far this season, is shoving the storm south and east of Quebec. Montreal will remain on the extreme northern edge of the system, with clouds and gusty northeast winds up to 40km/h being the only impact. South of Montreal and into the Eastern Township, a few flurries are possible, with perhaps a couple of centimetres accumulation.
Montreal has basically been on the outside looking in for every storm this month. We have recorded only 4.6cm of snowfall at Trudeau Airport through December 16. The normal for the month is 48.9cm. At present we are looking at our third consecutive Christmas break, with little to no snow on the ground. Not good for any outdoor winter sports enthusiast.
Cold temperatures will prevail through the end of the week in southern Quebec. The low Wednesday morning in Montreal was -18C (0F). So far we have only managed a high of -14C (7F) under veiled sunshine. As the the pressure gradient tightens between the storm to our south and the high pressure over the region, northeast winds will increase. The gusty winds will create very cold windchills tonight and Thursday, in the -20C to -30C range. Bundle up!
Looking ahead, milder air is expected to return this weekend, along with a slight chance for some flurries or light snow. There are several opportunities for light snow next week, but nothing major at this time.
