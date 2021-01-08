Long stretch of quiet weather ahead for southern Quebec

Strong high pressure over our region is being blocked from any eastward movement by an upper level low northeast of Atlantic Canada. This is forcing all the weather systems to slow to a crawl, and pushing any storms well south of our region across the southern US. So what you see is what you get for at least another week. Skies will be partly sunny all weekend, with seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will be between -1C and -5C, with lows between -6C and -10C. There may be a few scattered flurries around early next week, but no significant precipitation is in our future.
The snow drought continues in January. We managed 12.4cm last Friday and Saturday, but only a trace since, with no snow expected for the week ahead. Believe it or not, last weekends storm was the biggest snowfall this season, which is not saying much.
Before the winter of 20/21 started, it really looked like we were going to have a typical La Nina winter. La Nina, the cooling of ocean water in the equatorial region of the Pacific, usually means a mild but snowy winter for most of eastern Canada, with very cold conditions across the west. Instead, the majority of the country has been very mild, with only sporadic snowfall.
Here in southern Quebec, we just completed one of the warmest December's in recent memory. The average temperature in Montreal was -2.1C (28.2F), 3.3 degrees above normal. Other parts of the province were even warmer, between 3.5C and 5.5C above the long-term average. In addition to the warm weather, we only managed a paltry 29cm of snow in Montreal in December. The normal is 49cm. The green Christmas in Montreal was our 5th in the last 7 years. Between 40 and 110mm of rain fell over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across most of southern and eastern Quebec, with flooding observed in many parts of the province.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.