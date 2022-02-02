Long duration snowfall expected in Montreal

Widespread weather warnings and advisories are in place from Ontario to Atlantic Canada including Montreal, as a winter storm approaches the region.
Wednesday turned into a spectacular weather day, with the mildest air so far this year. High temperatures around the Montreal region warmed between plus 4C and 6C (39-43F) under partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, the mild weather is not going to last much longer. A strong cold front is moving across Ontario, changing rain to snow as it progresses southeast. Temperatures fall rather quickly behind the front, along with gusty northwest winds and steady snow.
The cold front will approach the Montreal region overnight, settling across central New York and New England on Thursday. Rain will develop this evening in Montreal, changing to snow after midnight and persisting through the day on Thursday. On Thursday, low pressure will move along the front, with the snowfall picking up in intensity late in the day. In all, 10 to 20cm of snow is forecast from Montreal south to the US border and along the St. Lawrence Valley into Ontario. Snowfall warnings are in place for the Eastern Townships and Beauce regions where up to 25cm is possible.
Temperatures will fall on Thursday across southern Quebec, from early highs near 0C (32F) down to -8C (18F) by late afternoon. Gusty northwest winds of 20 to 40km/h will make it feel much colder, and produce areas of blowing snow. Flurries are expected to persist into Friday.
Nicknamed the Groundhog Day storm, this system is far reaching, with weather warnings posted from Texas to Atlantic Canada impacting millions. Already today, heavy snow and freezing rain has created dangerous travel conditions across the southern plains into the Great Lakes. The snow has now moved into southwestern Ontario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.