Less snow expected for Montreal as storm slides east

Special Weather Statement in effect for Montreal
Winter Storm Warning for the Eastern Townships.
What looked like an epic snowstorm 36 hours ago, will be just a late season snowfall for Montreal.
Friday will be the calm before a late season snowstorm impacts the region. Latest model data suggests the center of the low will move from Louisiana towards southeastern New England on Saturday. This track takes the storm a little more eastward than 24 hours ago. The result will be less snow for Montreal and eastern Ontario.
Snow will begin by 7pm Friday evening in Montreal and taper off Saturday afternoon. At this time, a general 10 to 15cm is expected for the city, more as you head southeast towards the Eastern Townships, where a winter storm warning is in effect. Warnings are also in effect for most of northern New England and New York. Snowfall amounts will range from 7 to 15cm across eastern Ontario, and 20 to 30cm for northern New England, New York and the Townships.
The storm will deepen rapidly on Saturday, resulting in strong northwest winds developing, in excess of 50km/h during the afternoon hours in the St. Lawrence Valley. This will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow as well as isolated power outages. Winds will only diminish Sunday morning. Temperatures will be close to the freezing point in Montreal for the next 24 hours, before dropping to -5C (23F) by late Saturday afternoon. The snow will be wet and heavy at the onset of precipitation, but become dry and fluffy by late Saturday, allowing it to blow around more.
Expect poor travel on Saturday, especially south and east of metro Montreal.
This storm has far reaching effects, with weather warnings in place from the Gulf of Mexico to Atlantic Canada.
