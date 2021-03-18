It looks like a tranquil end to winter in Montreal

I hope I don't regret this, but it looks like a very quiet end to the winter season in Montreal, and perhaps the entire month of March. I am not saying that it is out of the realm of possibility that we receive a sneaky snowfall or two between now and the end of April, but for now no major storms are on the horizon. Dare I say winter may be over!
Astronomical spring officially arrives at 5:37AM Saturday morning, and along with it very mild weather. March has been a tame month all around, and it appears it will remain that way right to the end. March to date has been extremely dry, with only 7.4mm of rain and 2.2cm of snow. The long-term average for the month is 29.7mm of rain and 36.2cm of snow.
Skies are clearing Thursday afternoon, as high pressure moves into southern Quebec. It is expected to remain in place through at least next Wednesday. A strong late winter storm, responsible for several feet of snow in the US Rockies last weekend, is sliding well south of Quebec today and Friday. As mentioned the storm produced record snowfall, and at least two dozen tornadoes Wednesday across portions of the central and southern US. The low will move off the east coast Friday, brushing parts of eastern Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, with snow and blowing snow.
As high pressure arrives in Montreal, we can expect breezy conditions and cold temperatures on Friday. Lows will be around -13C (9F) in the city, with daytime highs around -1C (30F). Gusty northwest winds up to 40km/h will make it feel even colder. The cold weather will be short-lived. Temperatures will warm quickly on Saturday, with a high of plus 8C (48F). Looking ahead, Sunday through next Tuesday will be mainly sunny and very mild in Montreal, with highs into the double digits, reaching 15C (59F).
SPRING FLOODING?
With very light precipitation this month as mentioned, and the relatively slow thaw we have been experiencing, water levels around southern Quebec are stable at the moment. There is no immediate threat of flooding. However that could change as river ice melts or if we have significant precipitation. So for the time being have your flood plan ready, and remain vigilant. The Quebec Government has an excellent resource page HERE. It is also advised at this time that you remain off any ice in southern Quebec, as the spring thaw is well underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.