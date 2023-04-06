Ice storm cuts power to over 1 million Quebec homes

The damage is extensive in the Montreal region and across the southwestern corner of the province after nearly 37mm of freezing rain fell Wednesday, accompanied by 60km/h winds and even thunderstorms. The end result is the worst damage to trees and power lines in the metro region since the 1998 Ice Storm.
Hydro-Québec has over 1000 employees at work repairing the damage, but it is extensive and quite serious in many neighbourhoods. It may take days for all the power to be restored. Help has arrived from New Brunswick Power. Hundreds of trees are down and in some cases entire power poles have snapped in half. Cellular and internet service has been impacted as well. Power has been out at my home on Île Perrot since 12:56 Wednesday.
All schools in the greater Montreal region are closed Thursday. Long lines have formed at the few gas stations that remain open, especially in the west end and West Island. The same is true at any open restaurant. Morning coffee is at a premium! At one point Wednesday evening the Victoria Bridge to the south shore had to be closed for de-icing.
The temperature is very slowly rising above the freezing mark Thursday morning, with a forecast high of 11C (52F) expected eventually today. That should help melt the ice and assist in repairs. Unfortunately strong southwest winds are expected to develop ahead of a cold front today, gusting to 50km/h, which may exasperate the situation and slow the repair work. Also much colder temperatures are expected this evening for those who remain without power and heat into a second night. The low is expected to be -4C (24F) in Montreal, rising only to 2C (36F) on Friday. Warming centres have been opened in many municipalities.
April ice storms of this magnitude are very rare. The air was just cold enough for ice. The precipitation was heavy enough to overcome the warmth and angle of the April sun. As well, the cold air became trapped in the valley, and still this morning, is resisting the push of warm air that lies just to the south of Montreal. Plattsburgh, New York is sitting at 12C (54F), while Montreal remains at 0C (32F).
The freezing rain has also affected portions of eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley, with widespread power outages and damage.
Much warmer weather is on the way for next week. Stay safe.
